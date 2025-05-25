CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CNEY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.