Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $577,012,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $184.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

