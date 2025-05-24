WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

