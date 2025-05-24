Michels Family Financial LLC Invests $279,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MPC opened at $159.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

