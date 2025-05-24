Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

