Invst LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

