Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – May 21st

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services related to quantum computing hardware, software, or research. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential growth and breakthroughs in quantum technologies, which promise to solve certain complex problems exponentially faster than classical computers. While still emerging, this sector’s market performance often reflects advances in quantum algorithms, hardware scalability, and partnerships with industry or government research programs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,709,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,456,402. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 52,525,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,836,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 16,549,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 2.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,341,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178,547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $128.12. 682,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 209,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

NASDAQ AMPG remained flat at $2.17 during trading on Wednesday. 320,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,501. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

Read More