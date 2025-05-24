Invst LLC Buys 3,894 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

