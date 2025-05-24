Invst LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after acquiring an additional 581,847 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ STRL opened at $184.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STRL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

