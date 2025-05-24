North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.49 and a 200-day moving average of $267.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

