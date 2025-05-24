Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes $15.01 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,006,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 4.3%
Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.
About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
