Michels Family Financial LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.7% of Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Michels Family Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

