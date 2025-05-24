North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $567.24 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $561.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,962 shares of company stock worth $13,702,451. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.