Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.09 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

