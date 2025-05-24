Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 35,603 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Vertiv worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $597,379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vertiv by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after buying an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

