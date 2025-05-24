7,197 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock worth $8,105,928. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

SCHW opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

