5,008 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

