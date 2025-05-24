Wall Street Zen Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to “Buy”

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.7%
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 99.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,375 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 114.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 395,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,946,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 827,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,090,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
