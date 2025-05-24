Wall Street Zen Downgrades Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) to Hold

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

ESOA stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Energy Services of America has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

