Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

