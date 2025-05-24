Auxier Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,203,450. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

