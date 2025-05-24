ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

