Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.11 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

