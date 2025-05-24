Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 30,312 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 430,432 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

