Wall Street Zen Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Sell

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

About Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.