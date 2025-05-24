Wall Street Zen Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Sell

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance
Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Vehicle Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.