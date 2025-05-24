DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRIO. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

DarioHealth stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 205.62% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.60% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

