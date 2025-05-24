DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

DDI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DDI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $500.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a current ratio of 19.38.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.37%. Equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

