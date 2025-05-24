Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDBL opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.56. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 78.61% and a negative return on equity of 52,263.51%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

