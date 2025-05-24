23,400 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 245,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 160,289 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,991 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000.

NYSE MAV opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

