Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

