GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,000. Synopsys accounts for 0.9% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.86.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $498.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

