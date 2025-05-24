702 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $174,329,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 44,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

