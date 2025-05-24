Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.1% of Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

