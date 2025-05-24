Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $285.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.72 and a 200 day moving average of $286.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

