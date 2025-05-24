GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $26.27 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 284,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 290.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock worth $5,644,780. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

