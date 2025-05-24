Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 5,554 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 262,486 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $81.13 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.