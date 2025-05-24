Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 673.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,818 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $25.54 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

