Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after purchasing an additional 537,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

