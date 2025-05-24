Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 275.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CGGO opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

