Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $104,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,671,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 194,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGV opened at $101.98 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.