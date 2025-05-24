Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $104,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,671,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 194,367 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGV opened at $101.98 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
