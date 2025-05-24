Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.06. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 12,518 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
