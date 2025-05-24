CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.48 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 81.85 ($1.11). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.11), with a volume of 3,431 shares.

CPPGroup Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.48.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.43)) EPS for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

