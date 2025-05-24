Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.43 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 253.40 ($3.43). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.49), with a volume of 30,687 shares changing hands.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Majedie Investments

In other news, insider Jane Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £7,560 ($10,234.20). 63.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

