Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.42. Vince shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 31,755 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vince in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FreeGulliver LLC bought a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

