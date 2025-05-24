Pinney & Scofield Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
