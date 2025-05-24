Pinney & Scofield Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,169,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after buying an additional 376,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $544.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

