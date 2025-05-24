334,599 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Pinney & Scofield Inc.

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 501,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFUV opened at $40.22 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.