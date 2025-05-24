Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $35,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,937,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 276,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 404,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $922.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

