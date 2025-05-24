Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,057,046 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,046 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Newell Brands worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

