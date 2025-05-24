Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Xometry worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 2,144.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $30,297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 590,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,623,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,551,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,576.36. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,297 shares of company stock worth $2,214,438. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

